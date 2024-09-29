R.G. Kar: Bengal docs to decide on ‘cease work’ resumption after SC hearing

"It seems that our meetings with the chief minister and the chief secretary were not taken seriously. How can patients' family members threaten one of our female colleagues to repeat what has happened at the R.G. Kar hospital. We do not feel secure in the hospitals, we lost all hope in the state government," he said.

The decisions were announced following a junior doctors' general body meeting held after the assaults on medics at the Sagore Dutta Hospital.

Soon after Friday's incident, junior doctors at the Sagore Dutta Hospital started "total cease work" there.

On Sunday, junior doctors would organise a rally across the state, protesting the Sagore Dutta Hospital incident.

"Where gone the assurances on our safety and security. We will go for a bigger demonstration," Aniket Mahato, a doctor who was also present there, said.

Depending on the submission on the part of the Bengal government in the Supreme Court hearing on Monday, junior doctors might contemplate whether to go for "total cease work or not", Mahato said.

Junior doctors on 21 September rejoined their duties partially at various government-run hospitals in West Bengal after a hiatus of 42 days.

They were on 'cease work' in protest against the rape-murder of an on-duty woman doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Junior doctors had on Thursday written an email to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, reiterating their demands which were "yet to be fulfilled" by the state government.

In the two-page letter, representatives of the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum referred to their meeting with him at the state secretariat on 18 September when their demands "were verbally agreed".