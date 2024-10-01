Reveal whether one or more involved in R.G. Kar case: Junior docs to CBI

West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum (WBJDF) on Tuesday, 1 October, said that it was high time that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) revealed whether the ghastly rape and murder of a woman doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital was the handiwork of one or more were involved with Sanjay Roy.

The civic volunteer, Sanjay Roy, was arrested a day after the body of the doctor was found in the R.G. Kar seminar hall on 9 August.

The forum, an umbrella body of the junior doctors, who have resumed their full cease-work agitation throughout the state from Tuesday in support of their demands on the issue, has claimed that as long as it is not clear whether there were one or more culprits, there will not be the basic clarity in the investigation.

“There are two aspects of our demands on ensuring the safety and security of the doctors within the premises of the medical colleges and hospitals. The first aspect is definite measures to strengthen the safety and security measures within the hospital premises. The second aspect is clarity on whether just one person was involved in the rape and murder or whether there were partners in the crime. As long as the second factor is clear, how can the junior doctors feel secure at their respective workplaces?” questioned a WBJDF representative.