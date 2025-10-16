Cinematographer turns hero in Mumbai local, helps woman deliver baby
In a dramatic incident on a Mumbai local train near Ram Mandir station, a quick-thinking young man named Vikas Bedre, a cinematographer by profession, stepped in to assist a woman in labour, turning a routine commute into a lifesaving event.
When Ambika Jha, travelling with her nephew and niece, went into labour, Bedre did not hesitate to act. He triggered the emergency chain to halt the journey and reached out to a doctor friend, who guided him through the childbirth remotely via video call.
This remarkable presence of mind not only defied the odds but also sparked admiration across social media, highlighting the power of compassion and technology in emergencies.
The incident unfolded shortly after midnight on Tuesday when Ambika (24), a resident of suburban Virar, was travelling with her nephew and niece to BYL Nair Hospital.
As the train left Goregaon station, she began experiencing intense contractions, prompting passengers to alert the train authorities. Observing her distress, Bedre, a 33-year-old cinematographer who boarded at Goregaon and was heading towards the airport from Andheri, immediately pulled the emergency chain to stop the train at Ram Mandir station.
With no medical professionals on site, Bedre promptly contacted his doctor friend Devika Deshmukh over a video call.
The doctor assessed the situation and began guiding Bedre through the delivery process step-by-step. Improvising with limited resources, Bedre sterilised a pair of scissors by heating them over a lighter procured from a nearby tea stall, and gathered bed sheets to prepare a clean space for the delivery on the platform.
The baby was safely delivered just after midnight.
Bedre admitted feeling scared initially but credited Dr Deshmukh’s calm and clear instructions for his confidence and success in the delivery. His professional experience as a cinematographer also helped him stay composed under pressure and execute the guidance accurately.
Following the birth, the mother and newborn were taken to the civic-run Cooper Hospital in a private ambulance arranged by Railway Police. Both mother and baby are reported to be in good health.
Ambika's family shared that she had initially been turned away from a nearby hospital and had no choice but to continue on the train.
Social media erupted in praise for Bedre, with many dubbing him a 'real-life Rancho' referencing the resourceful character from the popular film 3 idiots, who famously delivered a baby with remote assistance. Of course, it is quite another matter that Sonam Wangchuk, on whom the character of Rancho was based, is currently in jail under the draconian NSA.
Thousands expressed admiration for his bravery and presence of mind, lauding him as a hero of Mumbai.
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, representing Bedre’s Assembly segment of Karjat-Jamkhed, formally felicitated him, calling his actions a proud moment for Maharashtra and lauding his selfless humanity.
With PTI inputs
