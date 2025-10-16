Cinematographer turns hero in Mumbai local, helps woman deliver baby

In a dramatic incident on a Mumbai local train near Ram Mandir station, a quick-thinking young man named Vikas Bedre, a cinematographer by profession, stepped in to assist a woman in labour, turning a routine commute into a lifesaving event.

When Ambika Jha, travelling with her nephew and niece, went into labour, Bedre did not hesitate to act. He triggered the emergency chain to halt the journey and reached out to a doctor friend, who guided him through the childbirth remotely via video call.

This remarkable presence of mind not only defied the odds but also sparked admiration across social media, highlighting the power of compassion and technology in emergencies.

The incident unfolded shortly after midnight on Tuesday when Ambika (24), a resident of suburban Virar, was travelling with her nephew and niece to BYL Nair Hospital.

As the train left Goregaon station, she began experiencing intense contractions, prompting passengers to alert the train authorities. Observing her distress, Bedre, a 33-year-old cinematographer who boarded at Goregaon and was heading towards the airport from Andheri, immediately pulled the emergency chain to stop the train at Ram Mandir station.

With no medical professionals on site, Bedre promptly contacted his doctor friend Devika Deshmukh over a video call.