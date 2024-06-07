CISF const. arrested for Kangana 'slap', farmers stand in support

CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, who allegedly slapped actor and BJP MP-elect Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, has been arrested after she was suspended in the wake of the incident.

The newly-elected MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, said she was "slapped and assaulted" by Kaur at the airport on 6 June. The incident occurred when Ranaut was travelling to New Delhi for the meeting of the new BJP parliamentary party scheduled on 7 June.

Ranaut posted a video on X saying Kaur was upset with the newly-elected MP's earlier negative remarks on protests by farmers in Punjab. She clarified that she was safe, but expressed her concern over the "rise of extremism and terrorism in Punjab".

In another video that went viral, Kaur was seen saying "Kangana made a statement (earlier) that farmers were protesting in Delhi because they were paid Rs 100 or Rs 200. At the time, my mother was one of the protesters."

However, some farmer outfits on 7 June threw their weight behind Kaur, saying the entire sequence of events leading to the incident needs to be properly investigated.