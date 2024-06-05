Lok Sabha polls: The Punjab verdict and its strange Panthic patterns

The Congress-led INDIA bloc defied the appeal of Modi and the BJP for the third successive Lok Sabha election in Punjab, winning 10 out of the 13 seats in the state.

The Congress itself emerged as the largest party, winning seven seats, while the ruling AAP won three seats. Significantly, the Congress and AAP were not alliance partners in Punjab, but bitter rivals as has been traditional here.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) was able to retain its citadel in Bathinda, while independent Sikh radicals won two seats in the seat.

The BJP, despite drawing a blank in Punjab, at least 'significantly improved' its vote share and emerged as an independent force in the state this time.

This was the most open election in Punjab’s history, as evidenced by the five-way contests in most seats, very slender margins and unexpected surprises — the biggest of which was the emergence of Sikh radicals as a political force to reckon with.

The cutting down to size of the Aam Aadmi Party, the decimation of the Sukhbir Badal-led SAD and the BJP securing an independent foothold in the state were other significant themes of this election in Punjab.