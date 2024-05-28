Punjab Lok Sabha polls: Favourites in a four-cornered contest

This year, Punjab has four serious players—the Indian National Congress (INC), the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the AAP.

In some constituencies—like Sangrur, Bathinda and Khadoor Sahib—there will be five-horse races with radical Sikh contestants Simranjit Singh Mann, Lakha Sidhana and Amritpal Singh putting up a serious challenge as well.

Punjab politicians have often been likened to titlis (butterflies) flitting from one flower to another. Indeed, all parties have benefited this time with an unprecedented surge of turncoats.

The ruling AAP has secured the services of Gurpreet Singh GP and Raj Kumar Chabbewal from the Congress as well as Pawan Kumar Tinnu. The Congress attracted former AAP leaders like Yamini Gomar while the beleaguered SAD has been able to recruit former congressman Mahinder Singh KP.

However, it is the BJP which has fielded the highest number of political defectors—Sushil Kumar Rinku (Jalandhar), Ravneet Bittu (Ludhiana), Preneet Kaur (Patiala), Parampal Kaur (Bathinda) and Mandeep Manna (Khadoor Sahib)—who have been poached from the AAP, the Congress and the SAD.

Backlash against the BJP in the rural areas, led by kisan unions, has been both pronounced and frequent.

The repressive actions of Haryana’s BJP government against protesting Punjab farmers over MSP (minimum support price) and debt relief has led to the collective ire of the farming community. BJP candidates have not only faced vocal protests, they have not been allowed to campaign in rural areas by kisan activists.