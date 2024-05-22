Haryana (and Punjab): Farmers turn up the heat on the BJP

The timing and ferocity of the farmers’ protests across Haryana has caught the BJP by surprise.

But then, having successfully driven wedges between different farmers’ organisations, sown doubts and kept leaders busy in protracted dialogues over the last two years, how could it realistically expect their anger to have dissipated?

With campaigning in full swing for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana (all won by the BJP in 2019), the BJP has received a rude shock this time.

Posters have come up across the state, warning BJP candidates and campaigners against entering villages. As farmers intensified their protests in Hisar, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Jind, Sonipat and Rohtak districts, candidates forcing their way through have often been physically stopped.

Last week, farmers blocked former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala’s mother Naina Chautala’s entourage from entering Roj Khera in the Hisar Lok Sabha constituency. In the violent clash that followed, some of her supporters were hurt. Most BJP and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidates have now been provided security cover to enable them to campaign.

Even so, the entire Chautala clan, including father Ajay Chautala and his other son Digvijay, as well as BJP’s Hisar nominee Ranjit Singh Chautala, are being heckled and prevented from entering village after village. Farmers holding black flags opposed Dushyant’s cavalcade from entering Nara and Gamra villages, forcing him to walk.