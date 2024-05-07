Haryana: 4 independent MLAs to back Congress in Lok Sabha elections

In a significant blow to the ruling BJP in Haryana, four independent MLAs who were backing the Nayab Singh Saini government have now opted to throw their weight behind Congress candidates in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP administration in Haryana secured a vote of confidence in the assembly in March via voice vote.

The four independent legislators—Randhir Golan from Pundri, Dharmpal Gonder from Nilokheri, Sombir Singh Sangwan from Dadri and Rakesh Daultabad from Badshahpur—have said that they will campaign for the Congress candidates in the Lok Sabha poll.

The official declaration will, however, be made in the presence of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan on the evening of Tuesday, 7 May.