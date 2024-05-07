Haryana: 4 independent MLAs to back Congress in Lok Sabha elections
In a significant blow to the ruling BJP in Haryana, four independent MLAs who were backing the Nayab Singh Saini government have now opted to throw their weight behind Congress candidates in the Lok Sabha elections.
The Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP administration in Haryana secured a vote of confidence in the assembly in March via voice vote.
The four independent legislators—Randhir Golan from Pundri, Dharmpal Gonder from Nilokheri, Sombir Singh Sangwan from Dadri and Rakesh Daultabad from Badshahpur—have said that they will campaign for the Congress candidates in the Lok Sabha poll.
The official declaration will, however, be made in the presence of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan on the evening of Tuesday, 7 May.
Following the resignations of independent MLA Ranjit Chautala and former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar from the 90-member Haryana assembly earlier, the BJP now has only 40 MLAs out of 88.
Saini secured the trust vote after assuming the role of chief minister in March. He will also be contesting the Karnal assembly by-election on 25 May.
"The people of Haryana express dissatisfaction with the BJP's governance, and the Congress stands capable of defeating them," Dadri MLA Sangwan was quoted as saying.
In light of the anti-defection law, the MLAs who have backed out are barred from joining any other party at this time, however.