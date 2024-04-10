Punjab: A ‘new BJP’ of poached bad eggs

A beleaguered Congress, reeling from defections out of its ranks, heaved a collective sigh of relief when former AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) MP and activist Dharamvir Gandhi joined the party.

Dr Gandhi, a cardiologist, had defeated Preneet Kaur of the Congress in 2014, but resigned in 2016 following differences with AAP. The doctor, once a committed leftist, is recognised as one of the very few principled and idealist leaders in Punjab, with a history of fighting for democracy, secularism and pro-people politics.

The Congress is likely to field him from Patiala, where he will again take on Preneet Kaur — contesting this time as a BJP candidate! In 2014, Dr Gandhi defeated Kaur, wife of former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, by 20,942 votes. Dr Gandhi, later suspended by AAP for alleged anti-party activities, contested the 2019 general elections on behalf of his newly floated political outfit, the Nava Punjab Party; but lost to Kaur this time.

AAP has already named the state’s health minister Balbir Singh as its candidate from Patiala, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is yet to announce its candidate. While AAP and the Congress decided to contest separately in Punjab for strategic reasons, the Opposition alliance has even more compelling reasons after the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal to synchronise strategies and campaigns.