Punjab: "Principles more important than forming govt," Sukhbir Singh Badal tells BJP

After the BJP decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab on its own, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday, 26 March, said that for his party, principles are more important "than the number game". He also slammed the national parties for "playing politics" over votes.

The BJP today announced that it would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on its own in Punjab, indicating an end to the negotiations for re-stitching an alliance with the SAD.

Reacting to the BJP statement, Badal said, "The SAD is not an ordinary political party. It is a party of principles. For us, principles are more important than the number game."

He said that the 103-year-old SAD's responsibility was to protect its qaum (community), Punjab, and to maintain brotherhood and peace in the state.

"The Akali Dal was not formed to just form the government," he said.

He accused the Delhi-based national political parties of playing politics over votes. "We are not (playing) politics over votes. For us it is Punjab (that matters)," he added.

He also pointed to decisions taken by his party's core committee a few days ago that highlight its principles. "Our core committee has made it clear what our principles are," he said.

Later, in a statement, Badal said, 'Shiromani Akali Dal is not just a political party driven by number games, unlike some national parties. We are a 103-year-old movement with a clear vision and we have always stood by and for principles. That will continue to be our goal.'