Decision to halt visas for Canadians proving costly for Punjab: Akali Dal

India’s decision to stop visas for Canadian citizens — and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s silence on the issue — is adversely affecting the lives of thousands of Punjabis, and the state is headed for "a big economic crisis" owing to this decision, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Majithia said on Monday.

In a statement, Majithia said the decision to stop visas for Canadian citizens has come at a time when the wedding season is about to begin in Punjab.

He said there are large numbers of Punjabi families settled in Canada who are now Canadian citizens, but prefer to perform marriages in Punjab.

Apart from such families, there are others who come for treatment since medical treatment is less expensive in India, and still others who visit India for family emergencies, personal loss, and other reasons.

The SAD leader said it is surprising to see that chief minister Mann is "shockingly silent" on the issue even though more than a fortnight has passed since the decision to suspend visas.