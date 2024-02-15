Punjab: Horses for courses and a Great Exodus of women

Punjab, historically a two-horse race between the Congress and the SAD–BJP combine, has now turned into a four-horse race with the arrival on the scene of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP’s decision to go solo.

All four parties fought separately in the 2022 Assembly elections. While there are periodic talks of alliances, it’s more likely than not that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will see a quadrangular contest.

The AAP, which has its government in Punjab, thinks it has an edge because the Opposition is fragmented. It also reckons that its feel-good advertising model, free electricity et al, will yield electoral dividends. But the party has no organisational depth and lacks credible faces. It is also seen to be wasteful, promoting a VIP culture and making a muck of governance—especially on the law and order front and in combating the state’s drug menace and illegal mining.

On the other hand, the Congress, which is the principal opposition party, has five or six power centres jockeying for space and influence. In the mix are two mavericks—Navjot Sidhu and Sukhpal Khaira—who are laws unto themselves.

Congress leaders are also in the crosshairs of state watchdogs, fending off sundry corruption charges. The defeats in the Sangrur (2022) and Jalandhar (2023) by-elections would’ve been chastening. On the positive side, Rahul Gandhi’s image certainly got a facelift after the Bharat Jodo Yatra and in people like Charanjit Channi, Sukhpal Khaira, Partap Bajwa and Navjot Sidhu, the party has credible faces.

Also, the party understands Punjab, a state that has been quite impervious to the so-called ‘Modi magic’.