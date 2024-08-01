Civil society asks Modi government to halt arms exports to Israel

A day after the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, members of Indian civil society, including development economist Jean Drèze, acclaimed writer Arundhati Roy, Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan, and CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat, gathered at Delhi’s Press Club to voice their criticism of the Indian government's stance in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Addressing the attendees and the media, Roy declared that the people of India do not endorse the government’s support for Israel, and accused Israel of committing genocide in Palestine, highlighting that the Indian government has not only supplied arms and ammunition to Israel but has also sent Indian workers to the war-torn region.

Roy demanded an immediate cessation of arms exports to Israel and the repatriation of Indian workers. She concluded with a poignant remark, "It seems like America is also occupied by Israel."

Development economist Drèze highlighted the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, emphasising that India has violated the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling, which explicitly called on Israel to end its illegal occupation of Gaza. "The assault on the right to food and healthcare is reason enough to demand an immediate ceasefire and the cessation of all cooperation with Israel," he said.