Civil society group seeks assurance against voter ID-linked welfare exclusion

Citizens for Fraternity Forum has sought clarification over reported plans to require voter ID and biometric authentication for welfare payments

The group urged the government to ensure that absence from electoral rolls, lack of voter ID or failed authentication does not exclude eligible beneficiaries

Its letter to Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh called for alternative identification methods and accessible grievance redressal

A civil society group has asked panchayati raj minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh to clarify his reported remarks on using voter identification for welfare payments and publicly assure beneficiaries that their electoral-roll status will not determine access to benefits.

Citizens for Fraternity Forum, or CFF-Bharat, wrote to the minister following reports that an Elector’s Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number and mandatory biometric authentication would be required to access financial benefits under schemes of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

The group said it supported efforts to improve transparency, strengthen accountability and prevent misuse of welfare programmes. However, it sought safeguards to ensure that changes to identification procedures did not exclude people who otherwise met a scheme’s eligibility requirements.

The letter, dated 12 November, was signed by former Delhi lieutenant governor Najeeb Jung, former Aligarh Muslim University vice-chancellor Zameer Uddin Shah and former diplomat Ashok Kumar Sharma, among others.

“No eligible citizen should be denied welfare benefits merely because they do not possess a voter ID, their name is not included in the electoral rolls, or biometric authentication fails,” the group said.