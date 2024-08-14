Civil society groups plan eight-month campaign to promote Constitutional values

The Bharat Jodo Abhiyaan (BJA), an umbrella body of civil society platforms, on Wednesday announced it is launching an eight-month 'Jana Gana Mana Abhiyaan' to promote Constitutional values.

In a statement, the BJA, which had backed the INDIA bloc in the recent Lok Sabha polls, said the campaign will start on 15 August — Independence Day — and conclude on Ambedkar Jayanti on 14 April next year. During this period, the BJA also aims to train 1.25 lakh volunteers, according to the statement.

The Jana Gana Mana Abhiyaan aims to "promote constitutional values, protect democratic institutions and strengthen non-violent political, ideological and cultural resistance so as to defend the Republic," it said.

"Through a series of activities including commemorations, protests and public engagements, this campaign aims to cover 400 Lok Sabha constituencies, our version of '400 paar'," the BJA said. The BJP-led NDA had used the slogan 'abki baar 400 paar' for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Founded in February last year, the BJA had supported the INDIA bloc, of which the Congress is also a member, in 156 "target parliamentary constituencies" by mobilising volunteers and voters, the statement said.

"The Lok Sabha elections of 2024 have been a moral and political defeat for the BJP-RSS regime and a personal defeat for the prime minister (Narendra Modi). But they lack the humility and wisdom to learn from the mandate. They have instead chosen to double down on attacks on minorities and activists, continued with bulldozer (in)justice while carrying on with brazen cronyism," the BJA said in the statement.

"The lifting of restrictions on government servants' participation in activities of the RSS has accelerated open infiltration of public institutions," it said.