Civil society groups pledge to stand vigil over vote counting process

Civil society groups have announced a 'Citizens Vigil' to monitor the vote-counting process next week for the 18th Lok Sabha elections, which began on 19 April. The counting of votes will start on 4 June.

The statement from the groups said that the ongoing elections have been marked by an absence of 'exemplary conduct' from a statutory body like the Election Commission of India (ECI). The statement said they held two meetings of civil society groups and political parties in Bengaluru and Delhi this month.

“A well- structured Citizens Vigil will be organised and is being announced that enables a) any malpractices in the counting process b) misconduct by officials or politicians in the polling process to be promptly documented and disseminated as also a thorough follow-up initiated,” read the statement.

The groups plan to set up a 'Vigilant Voter Task Force' on counting day. The groups said they will work with political parties from the opposition to involve Counting Agents in ensuring a methodical counting of votes.

The groups will ensure the vigilant task force on 4 June to work closely with political parties from the Opposition to motivate Counting Agents to ensure a methodical, step-by-step counting process that is not rushed through by any intimidatory and bullying tactics of by the regime.

Citizens will be mobilised across the country in sensitive booths to ensure that the vote-counting process is by the law and rule book, free and fair. This citizens’ involvement, Ginti ki Chaukidaari, will be visible state-wise outside counting stations.