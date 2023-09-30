Civil society groups to launch support campaign for INDIA bloc on 2 Oct

With an aim to defeat the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), members of various civil society groups, smaller parties, and a federation of socialists and communists have taken a pledge to support the INDIA bloc in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

To garner the support, civil society group members will launch a campaign from Mahatma Gandhi’s Wardha Ashram on 2 October.

"Jeetega India, Banega Bharat Abhiyaan campaign will begin from Sevagram of Wardha and as many other places as possible on 2nd October. We call upon all defenders of the Republic to join this resolution work in the spirit of equal partnership,” political activist and Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav wrote on X.