CJI Gavai highlights digital risks to girls, urges specialised training

In a stirring address that underscored the urgent need to safeguard the futures of India’s young girls, Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai on Saturday, 11 October, highlighted the manifold vulnerabilities faced by the girl child in both the physical and digital realms.

Speaking at the national annual stakeholders’ consultation on “Safeguarding the Girl Child: Towards a Safer and Enabling Environment for Her in India”, organised under the aegis of the Supreme Court’s Juvenile Justice Committee (JJC) in collaboration with UNICEF India, Justice Gavai called for a comprehensive overhaul of laws, enhanced training for enforcement authorities, and a societal awakening to the persistent inequities that curtail girls’ potential.

Justice Gavai voiced his deep concern over how, despite constitutional guarantees and legal safeguards, countless girls continue to be denied fundamental rights and basic necessities, leaving them disproportionately exposed to sexual abuse, trafficking, child marriage, malnutrition, and other forms of exploitation.

“To secure her safety is not merely to protect her body, but to free her spirit. To create a society where she can hold her head high in dignity, nourished by education and equality… We must confront and overcome the deep-rooted patriarchal customs that continue to deny girls their rightful place,” the CJI said, invoking the timeless wisdom of Rabindranath Tagore’s poem “Where the Mind is Without Fear” to stress the imperative of nurturing freedom and dignity for every girl.