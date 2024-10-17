CJI Chandrachud recommends justice Sanjiv Khanna's name as his successor

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has set in motion the process of appointment of his successor by recommending to the Centre the name of senior-most Supreme Court judge Sanjiv Khanna.

According to sources, CJI Chandrachud had on Wednesday handed over the letter of his recommendation to justice Khanna.

Justice Khanna is set to become the 51st Chief Justice of India on 11 November. Elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on 18 January 2019, Justice Khanna will superannuate on 13 May 2025.

If justice Khanna takes over as the 51st Chief Justice of India on 11 November, he will have a tenure of a little over six months and will demit office on 13 May 2025.