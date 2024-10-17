CJI Chandrachud recommends justice Sanjiv Khanna's name as his successor
Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has set in motion the process of appointment of his successor by recommending to the Centre the name of senior-most Supreme Court judge Sanjiv Khanna.
According to sources, CJI Chandrachud had on Wednesday handed over the letter of his recommendation to justice Khanna.
Justice Khanna is set to become the 51st Chief Justice of India on 11 November. Elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on 18 January 2019, Justice Khanna will superannuate on 13 May 2025.
If justice Khanna takes over as the 51st Chief Justice of India on 11 November, he will have a tenure of a little over six months and will demit office on 13 May 2025.
Justice Khanna was elevated as an additional judge of the Delhi High Court in 2005 and was made a permanent judge in 2006.
Born on 14 May 1960, Justice Khanna studied law at the Campus Law Centre of Delhi University.
Some of the notable judgments of Justice Khanna in the Supreme Court include upholding the use of EVMs in elections, saying the devices were secure which eliminates booth capturing and bogus voting.
He was also part of the five-judge bench which declared the electoral bond scheme, meant for funding of political parties as unconstitutional.
Justice Khanna was also part of the five-judge bench which upheld the Centre's 2019 decision abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
