‘Act in time and save democracy’: Uddhav Thackeray to CJI Chandrachud

He was referring to the pending cases of the undivided Shiv Sena and the original Nationalist Congress Party which split in 2022 and 2023, respectively, awaiting the verdict of the apex court since the past few years.

Recalling his frustrating experiences in his quest for justice, Thackeray said that "we are tired of knocking at the doors of justice, but they are not opening up", and this was not any individual fight, but a struggle for the entire state.

The SS (UBT) chief said this is probably the first time in the world that three CJIs have completed their tenures but the apex court could not ensure justice for his party:

"They were sent to the highest posts in a democracy, but they have not taken the required steps to save that very democracy that is in peril now. It's a mockery of democracy.

"The temple of justice is supreme but the people of the country are my supreme court and we will seek justice from them," Thackeray said.

Touching on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the CJI's home to perform a pooja of Lord Ganesha during the Ganeshotsav last month, the ex-CM said that there is nothing wrong in that. "Do worship of Lord Ganesha, as we all do. But when you come to the temple of justice, you must ensure that you also make the Goddess of Justice feel proud," added Thackeray, expressing his disappointment over the legal delays.