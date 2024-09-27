Civil rights body says ‘unconstitutional bonhomie’ between PM Modi, CJI

In a strongly worded statement released on Friday, the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) has condemned what it termed the "unconstitutional bonhomie" between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud, following the prime minister's recent visit to the CJI's residence to perform Ganesh pooja.

On 12 September, PM Modi attended Ganpati Puja at Chandrachud's residence in New Delhi. While critics have raised concerns about the appropriateness of the event, the BJP and some legal experts have dismissed the objections as unfounded, emphasising that it was a private affair between two individuals.

PUCL says such interactions are not about personal freedom but “about the propriety and indeed the constitutional morality which the visit violates. It is fundamentally about questions of law, ethics and constitutional morality”.

Founded by renowned socialist leader Jaiprakash Narayan, the civil rights organisation has argued that public displays of camaraderie between these high constitutional functionaries undermine the core tenets of India's democracy, particularly the separation of powers and the independence of the judiciary.

The PUCL statement has emphasised that the issue transcends personal freedoms or individual relationships, focusing instead on the ethical and Constitutional impropriety that arises when figures from the executive and judiciary appear too closely aligned.