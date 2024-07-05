CJI Chandrachud urges participation in special Lok Adalat in SC

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Friday, 5 July urged citizens, who have pending cases before the Supreme Court, to take part in the special Lok Adalat from 29 July to 3 August to get their disputes resolved amicably and speedily.

In a bid to lessen the pendency of cases in the top court, the special Lok Adalat will be organised in the 75th year of the establishment of the apex court, which came into existence on 26 January, 1950 with the coming into force of the Constitution.

In a video message uploaded on the apex court’s website, the CJI said, "From the 29th of July to the third of August 2024, the Supreme Court is organising a special Lok Adalat. This is part of a series of activities, which the Supreme Court is observing to commemorate the 75th year since the establishment of the Supreme Court."

He said most significantly, the judges, who are dedicated to the institution of justice, are concerned about the large backlog of cases.