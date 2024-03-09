CJI launches e-court facility in Bikaner, bats for use of simple language

The Chief Justice of India, D.Y. Chandrachud, on Thursday, 7 March, announced the launch of an e-court facility in Bikaner, and said that the lawyers settled here will now be able to practice from the city itself.

"The Supreme Court of the country is located on Tilak Marg, Delhi. But it is not the Supreme Court of Tilak Marg, it is the Supreme Court of India. Similarly, the Rajasthan High Court also doesn't belong to Jaipur or Jodhpur alone, it is for the entire Rajasthan. Now, the lawyers in Bikaner will be able to practice and plead in the high court from here itself,” the CJI said at a programme organised by the Ministry of Law and Justice at the auditorium of Maharaja Ganga Singh University in Bikaner.

The chief justice said that the government of India has approved a budget of Rs 7,000 crore for the e-court Phase 3 project. The facility of video conferencing will be made available in Bikaner using this fund, he said.