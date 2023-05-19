CJI lauds Justice Joseph for work done as SC judge, says his expertise will be missed

During his over four years and 10 months tenure as a judge of the apex court, Justice Joseph delivered several key judgements, including the one which ruled that appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and ECs will be done by the President on the recommendation of a committee comprising the prime minister, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the CJI, to maintain the "purity of election".



In April this year, a bench headed by Justice Joseph had directed all states and union territories to register cases against those making hate speeches even without any complaint, terming these speeches as a "serious offence" capable of affecting the secular fabric of the country.



He was also part of a bench which in November 2019 had given a clean chit to the Modi government on the purchase of 36 fully loaded Rafale fighter jets from French company Dassault Aviation, rejecting the plea for registration of an FIR by the CBI for alleged commission of cognisable offence in the deal.



The top court had rejected the pleas seeking review of the December 14, 2018 verdict in which it had said that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets.



In November last year, a bench headed by Justice Joseph had allowed activist Gautam Navlakha, who was then lodged in Navi Mumbai's Taloja prison in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case, to be placed under house arrest owing to his deteriorating health.