CJI Ramana recommends Justice Lalit as his successor to Law Minister

Justice U.U. Lalit, who is the senior most judge in the Supreme Court, is in line to become the next Chief Justice of India. Justice Lalit, was appointed to the apex top court directly from the Bar. He would be having a short tenure of less than three months as the Chief Justice of India. Justice Lalit would retire on November 8.



According to the Memorandum of Procedure, the Law Minister seeks recommendation from the outgoing CJI to nominate his successor. Usually, the recommendation is sought within a month of the retirement of incumbent Chief Justice of India.