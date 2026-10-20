CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke thanks Delhi Ramlila organisers for ‘free publicity’ over cockroach effigy

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke thanks Delhi Ramlila organisers for what he calls “free publicity”.

Organisers plan to burn a 30-foot cockroach effigy alongside those of Ravan, Meghnad and Kumbhkaran.

The committee says the effigy represents dirt and promotes cleanliness, denying political motives.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday thanked the organisers of a Ramlila event in Delhi for what he called “free publicity” after they announced plans to burn a 30-foot cockroach effigy alongside those of Ravan, Meghnad and Kumbhkaran.

“Thank you for the free publicity,” Dipke said in response to the announcement.

CJP legal head Ratna Singh also reacted to the controversy, describing it as a “tamasha”.

The Shree Keshav Ram Leela Committee, which organises the annual event in Pitampura, said the cockroach effigy was intended to symbolise filth and dirt and promote cleanliness under the Swachh Bharat and Swachh Delhi campaigns.