INDIA bloc unites at Ramlila Maidan, says misuse of power and 'tyranny' won't last

Tyranny won't work and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal cannot be kept behind bars for long, said his wife Sunita Kejriwal, reading out her husband's message from Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody at the Opposition INDIA bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao (save democracy)' rally at New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

The rally is being seen as a show of strength by major non-BJP leaders and Opposition unity against the backdrop of Kejriwal's arrest just ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls beginning 19 April.

In her maiden speech at a political rally, Sunita Kejriwal also asked people whether her husband should resign as chief minister. "The BJP is demanding the resignation of chief minister Kejriwal. Should he resign? Is his arrest justified? He is a sher (lion). They won't be able to keep him behind bars for long," she said. "This tyranny will not work. My husband is getting lots of blessings."

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed that his guarantee is "like Chinese goods" and is only meant for polls, as he urged people not to fall for the BJP's "propaganda".

Addressing the rally, Yadav alleged that an "undeclared emergency" was prevailing in the country and asserted that the opposition will not let the RSS agenda be implemented in the country. The former Bihar deputy CM charged that the Enforcement Directorate, CBI and IT department are cells of the BJP.