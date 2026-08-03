CJP welcomes SC clarification on FIRs against NEET protesters but urges Centre to honour assurances

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's clarification on the withdrawal of FIRs against student protesters, urging the Centre and BJP/NDA-ruled states to immediately implement the assurances given under the July 25 agreement with agitating students.

The Supreme Court clarified that the expression "criminal antecedents" in its earlier order referred only to persons accused of grave and heinous offences, and said states were free to close or withdraw FIRs against the remaining protesters in accordance with law.

The clarification came after the Centre informed the apex court that it would not pursue cases against students who participated in the NEET paper leak protests, including the July 20 march to Parliament, provided they did not have criminal antecedents. The matter has been posted for further hearing on August 18.

Welcoming the order, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the clarification had removed ambiguity over the government's commitment.

"Now that the Supreme Court has removed the confusion, we expect the Government of India and all BJP/NDA-ruled states to immediately honour the assurances given on July 25 to the youth of this country," Das said in a post on X.