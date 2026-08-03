CJP welcomes SC clarification on FIRs against NEET protesters but urges Centre to honour assurances
Party says top court has cleared confusion over 'criminal antecedents', seeks immediate withdrawal of cases against eligible students
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's clarification on the withdrawal of FIRs against student protesters, urging the Centre and BJP/NDA-ruled states to immediately implement the assurances given under the July 25 agreement with agitating students.
The Supreme Court clarified that the expression "criminal antecedents" in its earlier order referred only to persons accused of grave and heinous offences, and said states were free to close or withdraw FIRs against the remaining protesters in accordance with law.
The clarification came after the Centre informed the apex court that it would not pursue cases against students who participated in the NEET paper leak protests, including the July 20 march to Parliament, provided they did not have criminal antecedents. The matter has been posted for further hearing on August 18.
Welcoming the order, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the clarification had removed ambiguity over the government's commitment.
"Now that the Supreme Court has removed the confusion, we expect the Government of India and all BJP/NDA-ruled states to immediately honour the assurances given on July 25 to the youth of this country," Das said in a post on X.
Also Read: The revolt of the Cockroaches
Addressing a press conference later, Das said the court had made it clear that the expression "criminal antecedents" referred only to those accused of serious offences such as murder and rape.
"Today there has been another big victory for the youth. The Supreme Court clarified that states are free to withdraw all FIRs against students and protesters. It also made it clear that only those accused of grave crimes such as murder and rape can face action in future," he said.
Das said the CJP had remained in constant touch with senior representatives of the Union government and would closely monitor the implementation of the assurances.
"From Day 1, the Cockroach Janta Party has stood by every student and every protester, providing legal assistance, medical support and every other form of help within our means. The youth honoured their word. It is now time for the government to honour its own immediately," he said.
CJP spokesperson Ratna Singh claimed the Supreme Court had also indicated that it could invoke Article 142 of the Constitution to quash FIRs, if required.
She added that the party was in touch with the family of protester Ruchika, who had alleged harassment, and reiterated that the CJP would provide legal assistance to women protesters facing similar allegations.