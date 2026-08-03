NSUI members detained during march to Jantar Mantar over police action on students
Student body demands Amit Shah's resignation, PM's apology and probe into alleged 'chanda chori'
Several National Students' Union of India (NSUI) members were detained in New Delhi on Monday after police stopped a protest march towards Jantar Mantar against the alleged use of force on students during the July 20 demonstrations.
The 'Students' Justice March', led by NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar, began from the organisation's national office and headed towards Jantar Mantar, where protesters raised slogans demanding accountability for the alleged use of pellet guns, police action and detention of students who participated in the earlier protest.
Heavy police deployment and barricades were put in place along the route to prevent the march from reaching Jantar Mantar. Several NSUI workers were detained after attempting to proceed despite the restrictions.
Addressing protesters before being stopped, Jakhar accused the Centre of suppressing democratic dissent and demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi alog with the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
"Students are the future of this country, not criminals. Using police force, pellet guns, barricades and detention against students who are peacefully raising their voices is completely unacceptable. Attempts to suppress the voice of students will only make our struggle stronger," he said.
Jakhar also condemned the FIR registered in Varanasi against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, alleging it was aimed at intimidating opposition leaders and silencing those questioning the government.
The NSUI chief further demanded a transparent investigation into the alleged 'chanda chori' issue and action against those found responsible.
He asserted that police action, FIRs and detentions would not silence the voices of students and youth, and said the organisation would continue its protests against what it described as attempts to curb democratic rights.
The protest comes amid continuing demonstrations by opposition parties and student organisations over the alleged use of force against protesters during the July 20 march in Delhi.