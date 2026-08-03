NSUI members detained during march to Jantar Mantar over police action on students

Several National Students' Union of India (NSUI) members were detained in New Delhi on Monday after police stopped a protest march towards Jantar Mantar against the alleged use of force on students during the July 20 demonstrations.

The 'Students' Justice March', led by NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar, began from the organisation's national office and headed towards Jantar Mantar, where protesters raised slogans demanding accountability for the alleged use of pellet guns, police action and detention of students who participated in the earlier protest.

Heavy police deployment and barricades were put in place along the route to prevent the march from reaching Jantar Mantar. Several NSUI workers were detained after attempting to proceed despite the restrictions.

Addressing protesters before being stopped, Jakhar accused the Centre of suppressing democratic dissent and demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi alog with the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.