NSUI ramps up nationwide protests over NEET leak, demands Pradhan's exit

The Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) intensified its campaign against alleged paper leaks and irregularities in competitive examinations over the weekend, staging protests in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh while demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

In Lucknow on Sunday, 14 June, NSUI workers took out a march against alleged leaks in examinations such as NEET, the Lekhpal recruitment test and the Uttar Pradesh sub-inspector recruitment examination, as well as against the arrest of party workers raising the issue.

Led by NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar and Uttar Pradesh unit president Anas Rahman, protesters marched from the state Congress headquarters towards Raj Bhavan. The march was halted by police barricades before Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg. As some protesters attempted to climb the barricades and move ahead, police intervened and dispersed the gathering.

The organisation claimed that one of its workers fell unconscious during the confrontation and was admitted to Civil Hospital for treatment. Police detained several protesters and transported them to Eco Garden, from where they were released later in the evening.