CJP launches ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign, seeks cap on private school fees

CJP (Cockroach Janta Party) convenor Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday launched the ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign from his native village in Hingoli district, alleging that poor students were suffering due to neglect of government schools and demanding a cap on private school fees.

Dipke also announced that the CJP would launch a similar movement to assess health facilities at public hospitals, alleging that people suffer due to delays in treatment.

He launched the campaign after visiting a Zilla Parishad school in Santuk Pimpri village, where he claimed basic facilities were inadequate. He said the school’s toilets lacked a water supply, while windows were broken and there were not enough benches for students.

"If basic things like water are missing from government-run schools even 80 years after India became independent, how is the country going to develop?" Dipke told reporters.

He said the campaign would use a checklist to document the availability of basic facilities in government schools.

"We have a form comprising a checklist where it can be mentioned whether there are basic amenities available in the school or not. We will gather the data from schools located in Maharashtra and nationwide. Then we will compile the data," he said.

Dipke said he would visit government schools in other talukas of Maharashtra in the next phase of the campaign and called on people to raise questions about how public funds allocated for education are being utilised.

He alleged that government schools were being shut to benefit private institutions and claimed that more than 94,000 state-run schools had been closed across India over the past 10 years.