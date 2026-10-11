CJP leaders Dipke, Ranka, Das released with 1-year condition to ‘maintain peace’

“Delhi Executive Magistrate Court has released Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijit Dipke, Saurav Das, and Ashutosh Ranka following nearly 24 hours of unlawful preventive detention by the Delhi Police,” the party said.

Following their release, the CJP took to X and declared, “Finally Delhi Police is forced to release Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das. Cockroaches never die.”

Delhi Police maintained that the preventive arrests had been carried out in accordance with established legal procedures.

In a post on X, the police said the three leaders were produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) Court at Delhi Cantt on Sunday.

According to the police, a surety bond of Rs 50,000 was furnished to ensure peace and good behaviour for one year, following which the leaders were released.

The detentions took place on Saturday after the leaders arrived at Delhi airport ahead of the planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar. Police had detained them amid extensive security arrangements intended to prevent protesters from reaching the designated protest site.

The CJP, however, criticised the detentions as arbitrary and said they had prompted legal challenges and widespread criticism. The party's statement came amid continuing questions from opposition leaders and legal activists over the use of preventive detention against protesters and those travelling to the capital.

The release of the CJP leaders came against the backdrop of an extensive security operation across Delhi on Saturday. More than 7,000 protesters were detained at multiple locations as police prevented demonstrators from reaching Jantar Mantar.

Several opposition leaders, including former chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and Manik Sarkar, were also detained while attempting to join the protest.

The scale of the security deployment and the detention of political leaders and demonstrators intensified the controversy surrounding the planned agitation.

The CJP renewed its call for a protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, even as authorities continued security preparations across the capital. More than 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel were expected to be deployed in the city, according to the report.

The CJP and several opposition parties have been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The protest campaign has raised questions about the revision process and the conduct of the Election Commission, with demonstrators seeking accountability and changes to the electoral roll revision exercise.

The latest developments have brought the legality of preventive detentions, police restrictions on demonstrations and the right to peaceful protest into sharper focus.

While Delhi Police has said it followed due legal procedures in detaining and releasing the CJP leaders, the party has characterised the episode as an instance of unlawful detention and a violation of democratic rights.

The CJP's renewed protest call suggests that the confrontation over the demand for Kumar's resignation may continue, with the capital remaining under heightened security.

With PTI inputs