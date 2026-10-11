Delhi protests: CJP leaders preventively arrested, traffic curbs continue

According to a Delhi Traffic Police advisory, diversions came into effect at 6 am on Sunday, affecting traffic movement around Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place, Mandi House, Patel Chowk and several other locations in Lutyens' Delhi.

The affected stretches include the Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar Road roundabout, the Tolstoy Marg-Janpath crossing, the Jai Singh Road-Sansad Marg crossing, Rail Bhawan roundabout, Patel Chowk, Gol Dak Khana and multiple intersections around Connaught Place.

Traffic congestion is also expected at Mandi House, the Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg junction, the Lodhi Road flyover, Neela Gumbad roundabout, the Samrat Hotel roundabout and the Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg crossing.

Authorities have also flagged possible disruptions at the underpasses beneath the Bhikaji Cama Place and Moti Bagh flyovers.

The restrictions follow announcements by the CJP and student organisations that protests would continue until their demands, including Kumar's removal as chief election commissioner, were met.

At a press conference held at HKS Surjeet Bhawan on Saturday, CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde announced that marches to Jantar Mantar would be organised daily until Kumar was removed from office.

Shinde also alleged that protesters, including Abhijeet Dipke, had been subjected to inhumane treatment by Delhi Police during detention.

The preventive arrests of Dipke, Ranka and Das come amid heightened security in the capital and restrictions on protesters attempting to reach the designated demonstration site.

SFI general secretary Srijan Bhattacharyya said students would continue to hold peaceful demonstrations, adding that locations where police barricades prevented them from proceeding would become their protest sites.

The statement signals the possibility of continued demonstrations at multiple locations as protesters seek to press their demands.

Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid non-essential travel through affected areas and allow additional time for their journeys, particularly when travelling to railway stations, inter-state bus terminals and the airport via New Delhi and central Delhi.

The police said traffic restrictions would be adjusted or relaxed depending on real-time assessments of the situation.

Commuters have been urged to follow updates on the Delhi Traffic Police's official website and social media platforms before setting out.

With PTI inputs