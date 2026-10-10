Prakash Ambedkar backs CJP protest, says government should have held talks

Prakash Ambedkar backed the Cockroach Janta Party’s protest demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

The VBA chief accused the authorities of suppressing the agitation and said the government should have held talks with protesters.

He warned both the BJP and Congress against ignoring young people’s demands for change and accountability.

Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar on Saturday extended support to the Cockroach Janta Party’s agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying the government should have engaged with protesters instead of trying to restrict their participation.

Speaking to IANS, Ambedkar accused the Centre and the administration of suppressing the protest through transport restrictions, checks on vehicles and efforts to stop people reaching the venue.

“The government is totally scared,” he said, alleging that trains had been cancelled and Metro services shut to obstruct participation. He described the situation as resembling an Emergency.

Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, said the agitation was being driven by young people seeking change and accountability rather than political power. He warned that attempts to silence them could have lasting political consequences.

Drawing a comparison with the Anna Hazare-led anti-corruption movement, he argued that the Congress had failed to understand the mood of young protesters and had subsequently remained out of power at the Centre.