CJP protests, seeks action over alleged assault on student’s father
Ashutosh Ranka calls the alleged inaction “a shameful day for the country and democracy” and demands immediate action
Scores of supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) gathered outside the Parliament Street police station on Friday, demanding stringent action against self-styled Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj, who allegedly claimed in a viral video that he assaulted the father of a student protester during a demonstration at Jantar Mantar.
The protesters, including CJP co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, along with Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief and MP Chandra Shekhar Azad, raised slogans against the Delhi Police and accused it of failing to take action against those allegedly involved in the incident.
The protest followed the circulation of an interview in which Bhardwaj allegedly claimed that he assaulted Sanjay Kumar, the father of CJP protester Nishu Azad, during a demonstration at Jantar Mantar on 20 July.
Ranka alleged that Sanjay was assaulted during the party's protest and suffered serious head injuries. He claimed that despite repeated demands for the accused to be arrested and for an attempt-to-murder charge to be registered, no substantial action had been taken by the Delhi Police.
The Delhi Police, however, disputed claims that Sanjay suffered a skull fracture. Police said he sustained a minor injury during a scuffle and that a case had been registered on the basis of his complaint.
Ranka, Das and other supporters marched from Patel Chowk to the Parliament Street police station on Friday in connection with the case.
Ranka alleged that individuals involved in the incident had subsequently admitted to assaulting Sanjay and attempting to kill him, but claimed that the police had failed to act.
He further alleged that political influence, including that of BJP workers and Delhi minister Kapil Mishra, was preventing action.
“We demand that Delhi Police immediately arrest those who have identified themselves as being involved, register an attempt-to-murder case against them, and invoke all applicable serious charges,” Ranka said.
Das alleged that Sanjay is the father of a minor who has been associated with the CJP-led protest since its inception and regularly accompanied her to the demonstration.
According to Das, the incident occurred when the protesters were holding a peaceful demonstration and alleged members of a “criminal gang” entered the protest site and resorted to violence.
“After the FIR was registered, we continued putting pressure on the police, saying that this was an attempt to murder and that the relevant section should be added,” he said.
Das also alleged a caste dimension to the incident and demanded that provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act be invoked, claiming that Sanjay's family belongs to the Dalit community.
He further alleged that when protesters sought additional action, police officials asked them to approach the court and obtain an order.
Ranka said the CJP had stood by Sanjay since the incident and accused the police of failing to respond to repeated demands for action.
He described the alleged inaction as “a shameful day for the country and our democracy” and called for immediate action against all those allegedly involved.
The protest gained momentum after a clip from an hour-long YouTube interview featuring Bhardwaj circulated widely on social media.
In the video, Bhardwaj, who describes himself as a “kattar Hindu” (hardline Hindu), is heard claiming that he “cracked the skull” of Nishu Azad's father during the Jantar Mantar protest.
He allegedly claimed that Sanjay required dozens of stitches and was taken away in an ambulance, while also saying that he himself was not arrested or jailed following the incident.
In the same interview, Bhardwaj allegedly claimed to have political connections, referring to several political leaders as his “elder brothers” and asserting that he had their support.
His remarks have since become a major point of contention for the protesters, who are demanding that police investigate the claims and take action against anyone found to have been involved in the alleged assault.
Security was stepped up around the Parliament Street police station on Friday, with additional personnel deployed and barricades installed to prevent any disruption and maintain law and order.
A senior Delhi Police officer said the force was in contact with CJP officials.
The police response and the precise nature of the charges in the case are now under scrutiny as the party presses for stronger action, while the viral video has added fresh pressure on authorities to investigate the allegations and establish what happened during the 20 July protest.
With PTI inputs