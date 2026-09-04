CJP protests, seeks action over alleged assault on student’s father

Scores of supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) gathered outside the Parliament Street police station on Friday, demanding stringent action against self-styled Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj, who allegedly claimed in a viral video that he assaulted the father of a student protester during a demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

The protesters, including CJP co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, along with Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief and MP Chandra Shekhar Azad, raised slogans against the Delhi Police and accused it of failing to take action against those allegedly involved in the incident.

The protest followed the circulation of an interview in which Bhardwaj allegedly claimed that he assaulted Sanjay Kumar, the father of CJP protester Nishu Azad, during a demonstration at Jantar Mantar on 20 July.

Ranka alleged that Sanjay was assaulted during the party's protest and suffered serious head injuries. He claimed that despite repeated demands for the accused to be arrested and for an attempt-to-murder charge to be registered, no substantial action had been taken by the Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police, however, disputed claims that Sanjay suffered a skull fracture. Police said he sustained a minor injury during a scuffle and that a case had been registered on the basis of his complaint.

Ranka, Das and other supporters marched from Patel Chowk to the Parliament Street police station on Friday in connection with the case.

Ranka alleged that individuals involved in the incident had subsequently admitted to assaulting Sanjay and attempting to kill him, but claimed that the police had failed to act.