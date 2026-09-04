Amit Shah shielding man who attacked Dalit protester’s father: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of protecting a man alleged to have attacked the father of a Dalit student protester in Delhi and questioned whether authorities would act against the accused.

Gandhi extended his support to Nishu Azad, who had participated in a protest at Jantar Mantar in July and subsequently appealed to him for help. Nishu has alleged that the Delhi Police has failed to act against Swatantra Bhardwaj, a self-styled Hindutva influencer accused of attacking her father, Sanjay.

The controversy intensified after a video surfaced on social media in which Bhardwaj purportedly spoke about the assault and claimed that a telephone call from Delhi minister Kapil Mishra had helped him avoid imprisonment. In the video, he is also heard claiming that Sanjay sustained a serious head injury requiring 60 stitches.

Responding to Nishu’s appeal in a Hindi post on X, Gandhi assured her that she was not alone in her fight.

“Nishu, there’s no need to panic. I’m with you. It’s clear that you’re being targeted because you raise your voice for the rights of your community and students,” the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Gandhi also criticised Shah and the Delhi Police over their handling of the case.

“Amit Shah’s Delhi Police, on one hand, commits inhuman brutality against students. On the other hand, the criminal who smashed the head of a Dalit girl’s father is roaming freely in the open,” he said.

Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, Gandhi asked why the accused allegedly enjoyed the protection of people associated with the ruling party.

“Will there be action now, or will you keep shielding someone?” he asked, adding that the Congress would continue supporting Nishu until justice was delivered.