Rahul meets Bihar youth hit by police action, vows to stand by them

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 3 September backed Bihar’s students and youth who he said had faced police brutality for protesting against irregularities in the examination system, while his recent interactions with tribal students in Maharashtra underline his expanding focus on student grievances.

In a post on X, Gandhi said he had met Bihar students and youth who had faced what he described as 'terrible police brutality' for raising their voice against irregularities in examinations. He alleged that students were subjected to lathi-charge and that AK-47 and pistol firing had left some injured.

'Why are lathis and bullets needed for demands of fair opportunities and transparent examinations?' Gandhi asked, holding the Bihar government responsible for the police action.

He said the government could not evade responsibility by blaming lower-level officials, arguing that the use of force either reflected orders from the top or a serious failure of the administration. He also pledged his support to the protesting youth and warned that governments that try to suppress young people would have to answer to the people.