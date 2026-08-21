CJP team comes under assault during Jaipur school inspection

A Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) team faced resistance from villagers while attempting to inspect a government primary school in Jaipur’s Bagru Assembly constituency on Friday as part of its ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign.

The confrontation took place in Rampura Kanwarpura village, where CJP activists had planned to assess the school’s infrastructure and speak with teachers and students.

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka alleged in a post on X that the school had been operating from a buffalo shed for several years. He claimed that the team was attacked when it arrived to inspect the premises.

“We were openly assaulted and pelted with stones. The car windows were smashed, stones were rained down on the team and clothes were torn,” Ranka said, adding that his own clothes had been ripped during the confrontation.

Ranka accused Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar of being behind the alleged attack, though he offered no evidence to substantiate the claim.

“All of this happened on the orders of Madan Dilawar,” he alleged. “Madan Dilawar finds it acceptable for children to keep studying in a buffalo shed. But fixing the school? That’s not acceptable.”

Addressing the minister directly, Ranka said the incident had brought shame to Rajasthan but asserted that the campaign would not be intimidated. “The school will be fixed, one way or another,” he added.

There was no immediate response from Dilawar to the allegations.

Residents had reportedly barricaded the main approach road and were checking vehicles before the CJP team arrived. A confrontation subsequently broke out, following which the activists were allegedly forced to leave the village.