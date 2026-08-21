CJP team comes under assault during Jaipur school inspection
Activists visiting under ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign were allegedly forced to leave Rampura Kanwarpura amid a dispute over condition of a government school
A Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) team faced resistance from villagers while attempting to inspect a government primary school in Jaipur’s Bagru Assembly constituency on Friday as part of its ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign.
The confrontation took place in Rampura Kanwarpura village, where CJP activists had planned to assess the school’s infrastructure and speak with teachers and students.
CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka alleged in a post on X that the school had been operating from a buffalo shed for several years. He claimed that the team was attacked when it arrived to inspect the premises.
“We were openly assaulted and pelted with stones. The car windows were smashed, stones were rained down on the team and clothes were torn,” Ranka said, adding that his own clothes had been ripped during the confrontation.
Ranka accused Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar of being behind the alleged attack, though he offered no evidence to substantiate the claim.
“All of this happened on the orders of Madan Dilawar,” he alleged. “Madan Dilawar finds it acceptable for children to keep studying in a buffalo shed. But fixing the school? That’s not acceptable.”
Addressing the minister directly, Ranka said the incident had brought shame to Rajasthan but asserted that the campaign would not be intimidated. “The school will be fixed, one way or another,” he added.
There was no immediate response from Dilawar to the allegations.
Residents had reportedly barricaded the main approach road and were checking vehicles before the CJP team arrived. A confrontation subsequently broke out, following which the activists were allegedly forced to leave the village.
Despite photos and videos circulating widely on social media, Bagru Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Sharma, said he was not aware of any such incident.
The villagers later held a sit-in outside the school and raised slogans against the CJP. Some local BJP workers also reportedly joined the protest.
The government school building has been closed to students after being declared unsafe, with classes now being conducted in a cattle enclosure nearby.
Villagers maintained that the building could be repaired through local efforts and claimed the government had already approved funds for the work.
The CJP team had scheduled visits to two government schools in Jaipur district on Friday to review building conditions, academic arrangements and facilities available to pupils.
The visit came amid controversy over access to government schools in Rajasthan. The state education department reportedly restricted the entry of outsiders and media representatives without a specified reason following earlier inspections conducted by the CJP.
Under its campaign, the CJP plans to inspect government schools across rural Rajasthan, focusing on academic arrangements, student facilities, building safety and other infrastructure. Its teams also intend to interact with teachers and pupils to assess the state of primary education.
With PTI inputs