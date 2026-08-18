Centre going back on commitments, delaying withdrawal of FIRs: CJP

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday, 18 August, accused the Centre of failing to act on its assurance to withdraw cases against students and protesters and sought representation on a high-powered committee proposed by the Supreme Court to investigate the violence surrounding the 20 July Jantar Mantar agitation.

Speaking outside the Supreme Court, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the bench had repeatedly asked the government to provide details of FIRs registered against protesters. He demanded that the Centre submit a list of cases eligible to be quashed.

The court was hearing several petitions concerning alleged police excesses against students during the CJP-led demonstration and accusations of violence against police personnel.

According to Das, the petitioners, represented by advocate Vrinda Grover, urged the court to exercise its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to quash FIRs lodged against protesters across the country.

He said the Centre should not oppose the request because Union ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh had agreed to the protesters’ demands before the agitation was withdrawn on 25 July.

“The government has not given a commitment to the Supreme Court today that it is going to provide the list of FIRs. The Supreme Court asked the government three times to give the list, only after which they could be quashed,” Das said.