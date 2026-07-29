Govt using SC order to avoid assurances on FIRs: CJP warns of fresh protests

According to Das, the organisation had expected a written assurance from the Centre by Tuesday but claimed that no such communication had arrived.

“We have not received that assurance yet, and the government is using the Supreme Court's order as an excuse to call the issue sub judice,” he added.

Questioning the government’s interpretation of the court’s order, Das argued that the Supreme Court had not barred authorities from withdrawing FIRs and that the decision remained within the government’s powers.

“Nowhere in the Supreme Court's order is it written that FIRs would not be withdrawn. The power solely lies with the government. The Supreme Court should also understand how the government is misusing its orders and politicising and weaponising them against the youth. The government should fulfil the guarantees it gave us,” he said.

Das warned that the organisation would resume protests if its demands were not addressed.

“We will once again take to the streets in support of students facing legal action,” he said.

The CJP also claimed that it had raised concerns with the government over alleged harassment and legal action against protesters in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

“There are apprehensions that protesters are being harassed or targeted, and FIRs have already been registered against some of them. We had demanded from the beginning that all protesters across the country be given protection and that all FIRs against them be withdrawn,” Das said.

The organisation reiterated that it hoped the government would honour the commitments made during negotiations, warning that any failure to do so could spark another wave of demonstrations.

The CJP’s agitation against alleged examination paper leaks began at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on 20 June. Among its key demands was the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The 37-day protest reached its peak on 20 July, when demonstrators attempted a march towards Parliament. The march ended in clashes, with protesters alleging the use of force by security personnel, including lathi-charge and tear gas. Police officials said that more than 118 personnel were injured during the confrontation, with several allegedly attacked by protesters.

After two rounds of discussions between representatives of the Centre and the CJP, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister on Saturday.

Following the talks, the organisation announced the withdrawal of its protest, saying the government had assured it that peaceful protesters would not face action and that families of students who died by suicide following the NEET paper leak controversy would receive compensation.

Now, with the CJP alleging that these assurances remain unfulfilled, the possibility of another confrontation between the protesters and the government looms once again.

With IANS inputs