Delhi protests: SC to set up committee to probe allegations of police excesses

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 18 August, said it would constitute a high-powered committee comprising retired apex court and high court judges, a former DGP, and an ex-CBI director to examine allegations of police excesses against protesters and violence against police personnel in Delhi during last month’s students-led agitation called by the Cockroach Janta Party.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana said an order for constituting the committee would be released on Wednesday after it receives suggestions from different parties on other members to be included in the panel.

It said the high-powered committee will be entrusted with the task of fact-finding and it will be provided with all the necessary facilities.

“We are quite sure that the committee will give an immediate voice and audience to any victim who approaches it. We will await the recommendations which the committee will make from time to time, and the necessary legal consequences would follow,” the top court said, after counsel for several petitioners submitted they were targeted by the authorities and public for participating in the protest.

The court said that the committee will also look into allegations concerning sexual assault and online harassment of female protestors and victimisation of other vulnerable persons through social media.

CJI Kant said the panel would also examine complaints and allegations made by female protesters who were reportedly targeted during the protest march in Delhi and other areas.

The top court further said that it would direct the handing over of video footage and CCTV recordings of the violence during the July 20 Parliament march in Delhi to the high-powered committee for examination.

The bench was hearing a batch of pleas alleging police excesses against student protesters during the agitation spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and allegations of violence against police personnel.

The bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to furnish details of FIRs implicating the student protesters, which are to be quashed, indicating that the court may exercise its plenary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution.

Mehta said police had identified more than 2,800 "anti-social elements" involved in heinous offences in the past, as responsible for the violence during the July 20 protest.

Senior advocates Menaka Guruswamy, Vrinda Grover and N Hariharan, appearing for several victims of violence said that police were not authorised to use surveillance techniques, facial recognition and other digital tracking methods and store data with a private entity, as it was a violation of their privacy.

The CJP-led march on July 20 in Delhi saw clashes between protesters and security personnel, who used lathis and teargas shells to disperse crowds attempting to move towards Parliament.

The student-led protests, which spread to several cities, were centred around the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The agitation, which began at Jantar Mantar on June 20, was called off on July 25 after Pradhan resigned and the government accepted the CJP's other demands.

(With agency inputs)