CJP's Saurav Das flags security concerns after YouTubers enter his house
CJP spokesperson calls incident a "grave security threat" to his family; says he was away in Maharashtra for the party's two-day meeting
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das on Wednesday alleged that a group of YouTubers and media personnel entered his residence without permission, calling it a "grave security threat" to his family and urging the Delhi Police to intervene.
In a series of posts on X, Das, who emerged as one of the prominent faces of the recent anti-NEET paper leak protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, claimed that around 15-20 people entered his house and recorded visuals from inside while he was away in Maharashtra.
"#SOS: Certain YouTubers and media channels have broken into my house and are showing visuals from inside. It's not just an invasion of my privacy but also a grave security threat for me and my family," Das wrote, tagging the Delhi Police.
He alleged that the videos could expose his family to attacks by anti-social elements.
"If anti-social elements attack me at my residence as a result of this, these YouTubers and their troll handlers who are coordinating this will be directly responsible," he said.
In another post, Das claimed that some of those individuals had been stationed outside his residence since Tuesday night.
"About 15-20 such people descended on my house this morning. Some have been camping outside since last night. These videos have now activated goons, posing a grave security threat for everyone living in the house. I am currently in Maharashtra for CJP's two-day meeting," he said.
There was no immediate response from the Delhi Police or the media organisations referred to by Das.
Speaking ahead of the CJP's two-day meeting in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Das said environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk would continue to mentor the party and that it would seek his guidance on key issues.
He also said the CJP was in discussions with government representatives over the withdrawal of FIRs against students who participated in recent protests over the alleged NEET paper leak and other examination irregularities.
Das added that the party was working to provide legal and medical assistance to students injured during the protests.
Separately, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced that party members would travel to Jharkhand to support job aspirants protesting over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, describing the movement as a public pressure group aimed at ensuring institutional accountability.