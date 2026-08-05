CJP's Saurav Das flags security concerns after YouTubers enter his house

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das on Wednesday alleged that a group of YouTubers and media personnel entered his residence without permission, calling it a "grave security threat" to his family and urging the Delhi Police to intervene.

In a series of posts on X, Das, who emerged as one of the prominent faces of the recent anti-NEET paper leak protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, claimed that around 15-20 people entered his house and recorded visuals from inside while he was away in Maharashtra.

"#SOS: Certain YouTubers and media channels have broken into my house and are showing visuals from inside. It's not just an invasion of my privacy but also a grave security threat for me and my family," Das wrote, tagging the Delhi Police.

He alleged that the videos could expose his family to attacks by anti-social elements.

"If anti-social elements attack me at my residence as a result of this, these YouTubers and their troll handlers who are coordinating this will be directly responsible," he said.

In another post, Das claimed that some of those individuals had been stationed outside his residence since Tuesday night.