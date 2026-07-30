Need prevention, not just punishment to stop exam paper leaks: CJP

Political rhetoric on the issue of paper leaks in the examination system has intensified with Ashutosh Ranka, national spokesperson for the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), questioning the Bill passed in Lok Sabha. He urged the government to implement concrete measures to prevent paper leaks, rather than merely discussing penalties and fines.

Are we truly trying to stop paper leaks?

Releasing a video on X, Ranka asked, "Are we truly trying to stop paper leaks?" He stated, "There is a major flaw in the Bill passed in Parliament. You are discussing everything that happens after a paper leak—be it fast-track courts, punishment, or fines—but there has been no discussion today about what the government is doing to prevent paper leaks in the first place."

Ranka argued that incidents of leaks would not cease until fundamental changes were made to the examination system. Outlining a five-point demand, he said, "Unless you address NTA reforms, ensure transparency in exam schedules, calendars and syllabi, regulate coaching centers, implement digital auditing, conduct an end-to-end review of the entire exam system, strengthen the process, and improve exam infrastructure, the problem of paper leaks will not be resolved."

Ranka accused the government of addressing only "what happens after a paper leak occurs," while failing to discuss "how to prevent paper leaks in the first place".

Urging the government to broaden the consultation, he said, "Look at our five-point charter of demands. Talk to students, academicians and experts—including those in cybersecurity. The government should not make decisions in haste, as the future of the country's children is at stake."