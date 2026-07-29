Can turn off my mic but not voice of students: Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, 29 July alleged that the BJP prevented him from speaking in Parliament after he sought to raise the issue of the alleged crackdown on student protesters in Delhi and hold Union home minister Amit Shah accountable.

In a social media post, Gandhi claimed the ruling party muted his microphone after he named Shah while speaking on the issue. 'Today, during my speech in Parliament, I raised the issue of the brutality inflicted on students in Delhi and named the one responsible — Home Minister Amit Shah. The BJP did not let me speak,' Gandhi wrote.

He added that he would address a press conference to say what he was not allowed to say in the House. 'They can turn off the microphone, but not 'Chhatron ki Goonj' (voice of students, also the name given to a series of ongoing events organised by the Congress)," he said.