Rahul Gandhi mounts strong attack on 'andhbhakts' and their idols in Lok Sabha speech

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at the BJP and its supporters in the Lok Sabha, saying society comprised three kinds of people — students, those who think they know everything and pretend to be God, and the "andhbhakt" who believes them.

The remarks came during a debate on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, as Gandhi argued that the nationwide protests over the alleged NEET paper leak reflected deeper concerns about India's education system.

Quoting a conversation with an 18-year-old student, Gandhi said a student is someone with an open mind and the humility to accept that knowledge constantly evolves.

He contrasted this with a second category of people who believe they know everything, refuse to listen to others and "pretend to be God".

Describing the third category, Gandhi said an "andhbhakt" is someone who believes the second category is God.

The analogy triggered loud protests from the treasury benches, with Speaker Om Birla directing Gandhi to confine his remarks to the subject under discussion and announcing that unparliamentary expressions would be expunged from the proceedings.