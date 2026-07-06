Priyank Kharge targets BJP, RSS over Ayodhya temple donation theft controversy
Karnataka minister accuses BJP and RSS of using Lord Ram for political and financial gain after Sangh urges restraint over alleged theft of offerings at Ram temple
Karnataka home minister Priyank Kharge on Monday launched a sharp attack on the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh over the controversy surrounding the alleged theft of cash offerings from donation boxes at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
The row intensified after the RSS appealed for restraint while expressing concern over reports of theft and alleged lapses in administration and security at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.
Responding to the Sangh’s appeal, Kharge accused the BJP and the RSS of exploiting Lord Ram’s name for political power and financial gain. In a strongly worded statement, he alleged that the BJP had built its political identity around the Ram temple, while the RSS had drawn much of its political relevance from the Ram Janmabhoomi movement since the 1990s.
Referring to the alleged incident as a “donation theft”, Kharge claimed attempts were being made to protect those responsible. He said the RSS’s call for restraint amounted to discouraging scrutiny of the matter and alleged that it exposed the organisation’s “true face”.
Kharge further accused the RSS of wanting to remain beyond public accountability because of the political influence it currently enjoys. He said defending those allegedly involved in the theft reflected not only political opportunism but also a betrayal of the faith of millions of devotees.
The Karnataka minister claimed that for the BJP and the RSS, the Ram temple had never been solely about faith or devotion but had instead served as a vehicle for political and financial gain.
Kharge’s remarks came shortly after the RSS voiced concern over the alleged administrative and security failures linked to the incident at the Ayodhya temple. The controversy has since escalated into a political flashpoint, with Opposition parties seeking to target the ruling BJP over the handling of the matter.
The exchange of allegations has further sharpened the political debate around the management of the Ram temple, with both sides offering sharply different narratives over the alleged theft and the response to it.
With IANS inputs