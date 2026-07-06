Priyank Kharge targets BJP, RSS over Ayodhya temple donation theft controversy

Karnataka home minister Priyank Kharge on Monday launched a sharp attack on the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh over the controversy surrounding the alleged theft of cash offerings from donation boxes at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The row intensified after the RSS appealed for restraint while expressing concern over reports of theft and alleged lapses in administration and security at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

Responding to the Sangh’s appeal, Kharge accused the BJP and the RSS of exploiting Lord Ram’s name for political power and financial gain. In a strongly worded statement, he alleged that the BJP had built its political identity around the Ram temple, while the RSS had drawn much of its political relevance from the Ram Janmabhoomi movement since the 1990s.

Referring to the alleged incident as a “donation theft”, Kharge claimed attempts were being made to protect those responsible. He said the RSS’s call for restraint amounted to discouraging scrutiny of the matter and alleged that it exposed the organisation’s “true face”.