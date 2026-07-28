Rahul attacks PM for appointing 'defender of rapists', 'filthy man' as education minister

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the appointment of Pralhad Joshi as education minister, describing him as a "defender of rapists" and alleging that the choice sent a wrong message amid nationwide protests over the alleged NEET paper leak.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha questioned why the prime minister had chosen Joshi for the post despite having several other ministers in the Cabinet.

"The Education Minister of India... the BJP puts a man who is a defender of rapists. That is the most filthy type of man," Gandhi alleged.

He claimed the prime minister could have appointed anyone else but instead chose "a person who protects rapists".

Earlier in the Lok Sabha, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made similar remarks during the debate on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.