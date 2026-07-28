Rahul attacks PM for appointing 'defender of rapists', 'filthy man' as education minister
Congress leader calls Joshi a "defender of rapists"; BJP protests remarks in Lok Sabha as Priyanka Gandhi says she will substantiate her claims
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the appointment of Pralhad Joshi as education minister, describing him as a "defender of rapists" and alleging that the choice sent a wrong message amid nationwide protests over the alleged NEET paper leak.
Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha questioned why the prime minister had chosen Joshi for the post despite having several other ministers in the Cabinet.
"The Education Minister of India... the BJP puts a man who is a defender of rapists. That is the most filthy type of man," Gandhi alleged.
He claimed the prime minister could have appointed anyone else but instead chose "a person who protects rapists".
Earlier in the Lok Sabha, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made similar remarks during the debate on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.
Her comments triggered protests from Treasury bench members, who demanded that she substantiate the allegations.
Responding later, Vadra said she would authenticate her remarks, claiming her party possessed a video of Joshi relating to the release of those convicted in the Bilkis Bano case.
She alleged that appointing Joshi as education minister while the government spoke of women's rights and reservation sent a "very wrong message".
The Congress also shared on social media an earlier video of Joshi in which he is heard saying there was "nothing wrong" with the release of the Bilkis Bano convicts as it had been carried out "as per process of law".
Joshi has not responded to the Congress leaders' remarks.