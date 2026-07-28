Priyanka to PM: Not the angle of your camera, change angle of your heart

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took the government to task on Tuesday, 28 July, for using force against protesting students in New Delhi and elsewhere in the country during their protests triggerered by the NEWET question paper leak.

She demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah must answer as to who authorised the use of "pellet guns" and "AK-47s" on protesting students.

"Every 'lathi' blow on any boy or girl, is a hit on hit the government's prestige not the back of students," she said. Students can be removed from the streets but not their questions, she added.

Participating in a discussion in Lok Sabha on 'The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill 2026', the Congress general secretary said the government needs to take concrete steps by taking all stakeholders along to put a new education system in place.

"Injustice has been done with youths under your government, accept the truth. Prime Minister Narendra Modi must take responsibility," she said.

In her hard hitting speech Priyanka Gandhi took a swipe at Modi and said, "If you want to win over the Gen Z, then making videos with different camera angles will not help. Pradhan mantri ji ko camera ka angle nahin, dil ka angle badalna padega (PM needs to change the angle of his heart, not the camera)," she said. Thgis generation, she added, has the enormous ability to identify "lies".

In her speech, Priyanka Gandhi also claimed that the examination system has failed with 152 paper leaks in last 10 years but not one mafia has been punished.

There a brief disturbance in the House over her comments about the new Education Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Ending a week-long logjam, Lok Sabha on Tuesday began a discussion on the anti-paper leak bill, with Union minister Jitendra Singh describing it as a reaffirmation of the government's commitment to safeguard the welfare of students and the youth.