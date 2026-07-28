Govt bowed to student protests, police action resembled Emergency: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the government was "rattled" by the nationwide student protests over the alleged NEET paper leak and was forced to accept the protesters' demands, including the resignation of former education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Participating in the debate on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha, Yadav alleged that the government bowed to public pressure after the protests gained widespread support.

"When the government gets rattled, it accepts... the government bowed down and accepted the demands," he said, referring to Pradhan's resignation.

Yadav expressed hope that the government would honour the assurances made to the protesting students.

He said the agitation was unprecedented as it had received the support of parents, who had encouraged their children to fight for their rights.