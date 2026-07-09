Akhilesh escalates Ram temple donation row, seeks probe into staff links

The political storm over the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya intensified on Thursday, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanding a deeper investigation into the people associated with the temple administration and alleging links between temple employees and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to reporters, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister called for the examination of call detail records (CDRs) of all those working in the temple complex, claiming that such scrutiny would reveal that “99.9 per cent” of them had connections with the BJP. He said such a disclosure would create “turmoil” within the ruling party.

Yadav’s remarks came amid an ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into allegations of embezzlement involving cash offerings and donations at the Ram temple. He said the issue had now become a topic of discussion “in every household” and accused the BJP of allowing political interests to overshadow religious sentiments.

“Those who were entrusted with responsibility are nowhere to be seen, while those given responsibility are facing questions,” Yadav said, questioning the role of those involved in overseeing temple affairs.