Akhilesh escalates Ram temple donation row, seeks probe into staff links
SP chief seeks scrutiny of temple staff call records, claiming “99.9%” have BJP links
The political storm over the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya intensified on Thursday, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanding a deeper investigation into the people associated with the temple administration and alleging links between temple employees and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Speaking to reporters, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister called for the examination of call detail records (CDRs) of all those working in the temple complex, claiming that such scrutiny would reveal that “99.9 per cent” of them had connections with the BJP. He said such a disclosure would create “turmoil” within the ruling party.
Yadav’s remarks came amid an ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into allegations of embezzlement involving cash offerings and donations at the Ram temple. He said the issue had now become a topic of discussion “in every household” and accused the BJP of allowing political interests to overshadow religious sentiments.
“Those who were entrusted with responsibility are nowhere to be seen, while those given responsibility are facing questions,” Yadav said, questioning the role of those involved in overseeing temple affairs.
Targeting the BJP, Yadav alleged that the party changes its stance according to electoral needs and accused it of prioritising money and political gains over religious values. He said devotees of Sanatan Dharma around the world were distressed by the allegations, adding that matters related to offerings made to a place of worship carried deep emotional significance.
“In Sanatan Dharma, there is no greater sin than stealing offerings made by devotees,” Yadav said, alleging serious wrongdoing in the handling of donations and offerings.
The SP chief also responded to allegations made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who claimed Yadav had links with Ramshankar alias Tinnu Yadav, one of the accused in the donation theft case. Yadav questioned why no FIR had been registered against BJP leaders despite counter-allegations raised by the opposition.
The SIT has so far arrested eight people in connection with the alleged embezzlement case. The controversy intensified further after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust accepted the resignations of general secretary Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra at a recent meeting, appointing Krishna Mohan as interim general secretary.
The allegations and counter-allegations have added a fresh political dimension to the dispute, with opposition parties demanding accountability while the temple administration faces increased scrutiny over financial management.
With PTI inputs